Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has confessed to fearing Azimio Leader Raila Odinga like hell.

Speaking during the Iftar dinner at the State House, Ruto vowed to do anything for his bitter rival Raila Odinga to end the protest.

According to Ruto, he is even willing to call Raila ‘his brother’ 10 times if that means ending the protests.

Ruto who used to refer to Raila as ‘mtu ya kitendawili’ added that he was willing to call Raila ‘my dear’ just to endear himself to Baba to defuse tension between him and the Opposition leader.

“Wacha tuwache maandamano. Kama kumwita Raila Odinga my brother ndio itasaidia awache maandamano mimi nitamwta mara kumi hata nitaingeza my dear brother,” Ruto said.

Loosely translated to: “Let’s stop the protest. If calling Raila Odinga my brother will help him stop the protest, I will call him ten times until I add my dear brother.”

While pleading with the ODM party leader not to resume his weekly protests, Ruto said the demonstrations have destroyed people’s property and that several innocent Kenyans have lost their lives.

“Kama rais niliuliza my brother Raila Odinga kwamba tuwache maandamano. Tuwache fujo inaharibu mali ya watu, biashara ya watu, damu inamwagika (As president, I asked my brother Raila Odinga to stop the protest. Let’s stop the mess, it destroys people’s property, people’s business, blood is spilled)” he added.

Ruto’s plea appears to be too little too late as Raila has already announced resumption of weekly demonstrations immediately after Ramadhan.

