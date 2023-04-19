Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – A lawyer and pastor’s wife, Princess Jemaimah, has listed all she does for her husband daily., stating that it doesn’t reduce her in any way.

“I AM A LAWYER! I Wash My Husband’s Clothes (Daily)! I Make Him Fresh Food (Daily)! I Serve Him His Food & Hold The Bowl For Him To Wash His Hands.

I Clean The House (Daily)! I Banng Him (Daily) E T C!” she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

“It Doesn’t Reduce Me In Anyway. It’s Actually An Honour To Love & Care For Someone So Selflessly. Most Times, We Do This Chores Together.

I Will Say He Runs More Errands For Me Than I Do For Him Sef. Brethren, A Happy Marriage Is A Place Of Unconditional Love, Forgiveness & Selfless Service.”