Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – A young Kenyan man almost died at the hands of his abusive wife.

He took to Twitter and showed the scars on his hands that remind him of the toxic marriage.

He further said that he has more scars on his body, adding that if he removes his shirt, his followers will understand why he decided to stay single.

“These are just my hands. If I remove my shirt you will know why you should stay alone. I was almost killed by a woman,’’ he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.