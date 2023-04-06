Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 6, 2023 – The Police have paraded a security guard who killed a 32-year-old lady identified as Ruth Yakadi Bako.

The late Ruth, a university graduate, was raped, stabbed and killed and her property carted away last year December.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, who spoke through the spokesperson of the command, DSP Alfred Alabo, said that after the dastardly incident, the police operator of the Laranto Division of the command led by CSP Pam Dauda Ishaya swung into action and arrested one Ephraim Emmanuel of Angwan Jarawa, Farin-Gada, and Jos with the victim’s phone.

He added that upon interrogation, the suspect disclosed that one Friday Samson, of the same address sold the phone to him, adding that further investigation led to the arrest of Samson, a choirmaster who confessed to having raped and killed Ruth.

Speaking to the media, the 29-year-old suspect, a father of two, said he raped and killed Ruth after she refused to sleep with him.

According to the accused, he saw her alighting from a commercial vehicle late in the night after closing from work and followed her to a secluded area where he raped her after much struggling.

“I am here because I raped and killed someone. I don’t have any reason for what I did but I did it, it is just wickedness of the heart. That day, I just wanted to sleep with her but she refused, due to wickedness, I raped and killed her,” he narrated.

“I am a security guard at a filling station at Farin Gada. That day, I was on duty that night and I saw her passing at about 11 pm. I have never seen her before and I don’t know her but I called her and told her I wanted to sleep with her but she refused. I chased her and caught up with her. That was when I stabbed and raped her.

“She was not dead when I raped her, it is just wickedness of the heart. After I raped her, I picked up her phone and held it for one month. After that I sold it to Ephraim Emmanuel, I did not tell him where I got the phone from just that I told him that the phone is mine. The phone is a Redmi. I started working in the filling station in August 2022 and I was being paid N28,000.”

Emmanuel, who bought the phone added, “I bought the phone because I know him as my choirmaster. He did not tell me he was not the owner of the phone and I did not know the story behind the phone. The Police tracked the phone to me and arrested me so I told them who sold the phone to me.”