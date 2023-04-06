Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – A Lady known as Anita Ofili, who was arrested for allegedly killing her friend, Glory Okon, in her apartment has disclosed that she waited for 10 years to have her revenge.

According to Vanguard, Anita said that she committed the act because the deceased snatched her boyfriend about 10 years ago.

Occupants of the building were alerted by a shout for help from Ofili’s one-room self-contain apartment at 1.20p.m on Sunday March 26.

They reportedly forced the door open, only to discover Ofili thrusting a kitchen knife into Okon’s neck.

Unfortunately, the victim, who was rushed to the General Hospital, was confirmed dead, after she had lost so much blood.

One of the tenants of the building, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said;

“The landlord’s daughter was the one that heard the scream.”

“She peeped through the window and saw a masked person stabbing a lady.”

“She rushed and called her father, who alerted other tenants that forced the door open, only to discover that the masked person was Anita Ofili.”

“The whole room was filled with blood.”

“We discovered that the victim was still breathing.”

“We had to tie Ofili’s legs and hands to prevent her from escaping.”

“Before the arrival of the Police, Ofili did not show any sign of remorse.”

“She said she would explain to the Police what happened.”

“She claimed the lady in question was her friend and that her action was in revenge for what her friend did to her.”

The suspect and the deceased had been friends for close to two decades and had attended the same tertiary institution.

They were said to have had a misunderstanding that tore them part for close to 10 years before they reconciled two weeks ago.

Explaining why she committed the act, Ofili said;

“Glory and I had been good friends for years, but she betrayed that friendship by snatching my boyfriend.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the State Police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said;

“At 5.50p.m., on March 26, a resident of Greenville Estate came to the station to report that he heard someone screaming from the room of one Annie Ofili, that himself and other tenants quickly rushed to the room, forced the door opened only to meet Annie on top of Glory Okon, who came to visit her.”

“Upon the information, a team of detectives moved to the scene.”

“The suspect was arrested, the knife recovered, while the corpse was deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy and preservation.”

“The suspect has been transferred to the SCIID, Yaba, for discreet investigation.”