Sunday, April 23, 2023 – Former Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi has thanked President William Ruto after he appointed him Chairperson of the National Oil Corporation board.

In a Gazette Notice on Friday, Ruto appointed Kiraitu to the lucrative post for a period of 3 years.

Speaking on Saturday, an elated Kiraitu said he will never betray Ruto again.

Kiraitu also apologised to his people for misleading them in last year’s general elections by working with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

”I am here to confirm that I am ready to work with President Ruto to make sure his government becomes the most successful ever that Kenya has ever had.

“I am sorry I tried to drive you by the MBUS to somewhere but we got stuck, I am grateful that President Ruto has remembered me and came to my rescue,” Kiraitu said.

“You sent me home and sacked me from my job. I am happy that the President has come to my rescue. This time round, I will stick with the President to help him so that he succeeds. I will not betray him.” Kiraitu added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST