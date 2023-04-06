Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – Rapper, Cardi B has revealed she still earns “millions” of dollars from her hit album ‘Invasion of Privacy’, despite the album being half a decade old.

Cardi was showered with gifts from her team on Wednesday April 5, ahead of the fifth anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut LP.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Cardi sat in the studio with her producer, J. White Did It, and engineer, Evan LaRay, as she reacts to fans sending her a bottle of wine, strawberry-laced cupcakes and a cake reading: “Happy 5th Anniversary!”

An Invasion of Privacy vinyl can also be seen resting on a bouquet of flowers, along with a CD copy of the album.

“What my team got me, guys!” Cardi exclaims in the clip. “Yeah! Five years! I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthafuckin’ album, bitch! Yeah, wassup? Ain’t nobody can tell me nothing,” she adds with a laugh.

Released on April 6, 2018, Invasion of Privacy was an immediate success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 250,000 first-week sales. It has since been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

The album was also met with widespread critical acclaim, winning Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards — beating out Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Pusha T’sDaytona, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap and Mac Miller’s Swimming.

In March 2021, she became the first female rapper ever to earn a diamond song thanks to “Bodak Yellow.” (She has since extended her record with a further two diamond singles.)

The following year, Invasion of Privacy became the first album to have all of its tracks certified platinum or higher by the RIAA. “AMAZING,” she tweeted while celebrating the feat. “Can’t wait for my second album Thanks for all the love & support.”

Watch the video below