Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Former US first lady, Melania Trump has reportedly agreed to be a fixture on husband, Donald Trump’s campaign, days after the former US president was indicted and arrested.

According to a new report by Page Six, Melania’s public message on Twitter and appearance with Donald, 76, on Sunday came after Trump urged her to be by his side.

“He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,’” a source told the publication. “They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board.”

“Happy Easter!” the former first lady, 52, tweeted over the weekend a photo of a rose.

The tweet was the first time she posted anything since Trump’s arrest.

She’d been notably absent from his post-arraignment speech at his Palm Beach, Fla., private club, Mar-a-Lago, last week spurring rumors of divorce among the pair.

But on Easter, the duo were seen together at the resort having Easter brunch behind a velvet rope.

They even got a standing ovation when they entered the room.

An insider told us of the holiday meal: “She wanted just to be alone with him; that was her request.”

The Page Six source added, “The fact it was the two of them alone was a big statement. This was a statement [saying], ‘We are together, I stand by my husband.’”

“It was two of them and they had roped off the table. I think she wanted to show support, but didn’t want to have to talk about any of this s–t.” the report adds.

“The Donald’s family and Melania are closer than ever. She’s happy at his new emphasis on family, and family life. She has asked him to be there for Barron, and he has been, and she in turn has told him she’ll support him.” Another source reportedly told the magazine of the couple after Melania’s recent public absence

“[Appearing] publicly during this [time] is critical… with regular appearances. The fact that Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] have stepped away makes it all the more attractive for her to step up to the plate.”

Daughter Ivanka, a former White House advisor, has been supporting Trump privately, after she’d previously distanced herself from his latest White House campaign, we’ve reported.

Trump is expected back in court in December in Manhattan after pleading not guilty to falsifying business record charges, including making a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to allegedly keep quiet about an affair before his 2016 campaign.