Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Kenyan Instagram slay queen Vanessa, popularly known as Vannybrad on social media, claims she made her first million when she was 19 years old.

Interacting with her fans through a question and answer session on Instagram, Vanessa said the money was a whooping Ksh 5 million.

Vanessa also said that she did not meet her elderly Mzungu husband Brad on a dating site as alleged on social media.

Vanessa and Brad celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 27, 2022, in the Maldives.

They boldly flaunt their love on social media despite their huge age difference.

See photos.

