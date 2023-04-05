Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – A man confessed to killing his wife after he was arraigned in Mombasa on Tuesday, April 4.

The suspect, Evans Katuti, told the court that a fight between him and his wife ensued on February 26, 2023, at their home in Migadini, Changamwe after he found her in bed with another man.

He returned home at around 11 pm after watching the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United, only to find another man eating his wife’s forbidden fruit.

During the confrontation, his wife painfully squeezed his testicles.

“I went home at around 11 pm after watching the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. I watched the match in a bar near my house. Upon arriving home, I was shocked to find my wife, Anna Kambua, with another man in our matrimonial bed,” Katuti told Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

“My wife grabbed my testicles and squeezed them painfully. In reflex reaction, I reached out for a kitchen knife and stabbed her twice in the abdomen,” he added.

He fled after killing his wife.

Katuti would later inform his relatives about what he had done.

His kinsmen advised him to surrender to the nearest police station.

Heeding his family’s advice, Katuti turned himself in at Mtito Andei Police Station in Makueni County.

The suspect was later transferred to Changamwe, the location where he allegedly killed his wife.

Katuti was later charged with manslaughter, an offence he pleaded guilty to on Tuesday, April 4.

Police had recommended the more serious charge of murder, but the Director of Public Prosecutions revised the charge to manslaughter after analysing the facts.

While murder (intentional causing of death) may carry a life imprisonment sentence, manslaughter (unintentional causing of death) carries a sentence that the court deems to be fair.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.