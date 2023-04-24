Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 23, 2023 – Disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted to the rumours making the rounds that she is pregnant for her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

The rumours started after the billionaire’s daughter posted a video of herself dancing with her belly slightly protruded.

Responding to one of her follower’s questions on whether she is pregnant, Cuppy said she only has a belly.

“No, I just have a BELLLLLY” she said.

Watch the video below