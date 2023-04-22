Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 21, 2023 – Hollywood actor, F. Murray Abraham has issued an apology after he was sacked from the set of Apple TV+ series, “Mythic Quest” following two allegations of sexual misconduct.

The “White Lotus” actor said he was sorry for telling “jokes, nothing more” that “upset some of my colleagues” and resulted in him being let go from the series in April 2022.

Production studio Lionsgate later confirmed his exit, which fell in between the second and third season.

Now, the actor is owning up to his actions, saying he had grown in his understanding, and hopes his co-stars would “forgive” him following the allegations.

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” he said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.”

“I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me,” he added.

His apology comes after Rolling Stone magazine this week reported that Abraham’s on-set behavior raised at least two concerns.

The actor received a warning following the first incident, and was told to stay away from the show’s actresses, sources told the outlet.

The second incident, which was brought to actor Rob McElhenney’s attention, prompted the Oscar-winning star’s firing.

Lionsgate said in a statement Monday April 17, that it takes “allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate[s] them thoroughly.”

“As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions,” the company added.

Abraham’s exit from “Mythic Quest” took place after his character was diagnosed with a terminal illness.