Monday April 3, 2023 – Big Brother season 7 winner, Phyna, has tendered a public apology to those she’s offended in the last six months since she won the show.

Over the past few months, the reality star has faced criticism for being very ‘unruly’ since she found fame and money.

In a video she shared online, Phyna tendered a heartfelt apology, where she said she has not been proud of herself for acting up lately.

She also revealed that she is taking classes to improve her personality.

Watch the video below.