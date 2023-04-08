Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 08 April 2023 – Former K24 TV host and Jalango’s baby mama, Cheptoek Boyo, claims that she has not gotten intimate with a man for two years.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of one said she started practicing celibacy after she took a break from dating.

She is two years into practicing celibacy and she is not in a hurry to barge.

Cheptoek said celibacy gave her clarity.

She is reportedly on a spiritual journey and doesn’t want to share her body with just anyone.

“It also weeds out people; guys hit on me and when I tell them I’m practicing celibacy, they just disappear. It is so hilarious,” she said.

Whenever she feels horny, she takes a cold shower.

“A cold shower helps but I have also been able to tame my mind, once I decide I’m not going to think about it my mind shifts,” she added.

She also stopped taking alcohol.

“I also took a break from alcohol. I started drinking while in college and was an occasional drinker but on my birthday last year, I decided to pause. I started seeing beautiful changes in my body; I lost weight, my skin became smoother and I was spending less. Right now I’m seven months sober’’ she further added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.