Saturday, 08 April 2023 – Former K24 TV host and Jalango’s baby mama, Cheptoek Boyo, claims that she has not gotten intimate with a man for two years.
Speaking in an interview, the mother of one said she started practicing celibacy after she took a break from dating.
She is two years into practicing celibacy and she is not in a hurry to barge.
Cheptoek said celibacy gave her clarity.
She is reportedly on a spiritual journey and doesn’t want to share her body with just anyone.
“It also weeds out people; guys hit on me and when I tell them I’m practicing celibacy, they just disappear. It is so hilarious,” she said.
Whenever she feels horny, she takes a cold shower.
“A cold shower helps but I have also been able to tame my mind, once I decide I’m not going to think about it my mind shifts,” she added.
She also stopped taking alcohol.
“I also took a break from alcohol. I started drinking while in college and was an occasional drinker but on my birthday last year, I decided to pause. I started seeing beautiful changes in my body; I lost weight, my skin became smoother and I was spending less. Right now I’m seven months sober’’ she further added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
