Thursday April 20, 2023 – Hailey Bieber appeared to make reference to her rumored feud with her husband’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The wife of Justin Bieber, 26, admitted that 2023 has not been easy for her and that she’s been left emotionally ‘fragile’ after having to face difficulty after difficulty.

‘I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,’ Hailey began

She continued: ‘But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.’

‘And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.

‘That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.

‘Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together,’ she concluded.

Last month, Hailey became the target of backlash after fans of Selena, 30, began accusing her of ‘copying’ the star’s style choices, career moves, and even her taste in men.

The fans have been pitting Selena and Hailey against each other for years, but both have denied any bad blood.

Back in March, Selena squashed rumors of their so-called feud and told fans to stop bullying the model.

‘Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,’ Selena wrote on her Instagram Story.

‘This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.’

Shortly after posting, Hailey publicly thanked Selena for ‘speaking out,’ sharing that they had been discussing how to ‘move past this ongoing narrative’ between them once and for all.