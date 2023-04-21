Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 21, 2023 – Controversial singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth alias Akothee has set the record straight regarding her past relationships.

The flamboyant singer clarified that she has been married just once before.

Unlike what many said when she tied the knot with Denis Schweizer a fortnight ago, Akothee said some of the men she has been linked with were not her lovers but people she hired for her music videos.

“And for my new followers don’t fall into the trap of jealous people. I have only been married once with relationships that didn’t make it to the aisle” she said.

“This is my second marriage. You can’t create fake news and call me a role model to your children” she added.

After Miguna Miguna’s advice on signing a prenup and drafting a will, Akothee came out strongly to warn Kenyans against meddling in her affairs, saying she has everything under control.

Akothee said she can’t marry for wealth, adding that she even rejected a billionaire.

“I can’t marry for wealth, I have my own ,if wealth was a question I rejected 3 proposals from not only rich but A billionaire,” she further said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.