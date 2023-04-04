Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Sirisia MP John Waluke has revealed that he was threatened and forced to leave President William Ruto’s UDA for the Jubilee Party by the Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony for Malava MP Malulu Injendi, Waluke said that the government of the day used all means to make sure that he left UDA, but his heart remained with Ruto.

“They handcuffed and jailed me because they did not want me to be in this government,” he said.

Waluke, who is also the Western region parliamentary caucus chairperson, said that the legislators from the region do not support demos being led by the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya leader Raila Odinga.

“I am a member of the opposition, and we lost the 2022 elections, President Ruto was declared the winner,” he said, adding that if Odinga wanted demos then he should have hit the streets when the election results were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Voicing his support for the Kenya Kwanza administration, Waluke said that the administration was only six months in office and should be given time to work for Kenyans.

He said that the budget that the government is currently using is from Uhuru tenure, when he (Uhuru) was in a handshake with Odinga.

“I urge Odinga to allow the government to get things in order, and see how they will steer this country,” he said, adding he has faith that Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachaga, will deliver on their promises to Kenyans.

“We as Luhya leaders are part of this government, I am also part of this government,” he said.

According to Waluke, the Luhya community has no option but to support the government since they have Moses Wetangula as the National Assembly Speaker and Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary among others.

Waluke said that come 2027 the community will support the Kenya Kwanza regime and that the five counties will vote as one.

