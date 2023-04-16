Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 15, 2023 – Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, turns 30 today, April 15.

The former Olori shared new photos of herself as she reflected on her life.

She spoke about God’s faithfulness and how life has tested her.

“I gave the devil a punch right back in his face. Isn’t that grace?” she wrote.

The prophetess shares a son with the Ooni of Ife.

Their marriage ended after 3 years.