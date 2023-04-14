Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 14, 2023 – Life coach, Laila St. Daniel-Mathew, has reacted to the reports that Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi, outsmarted his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, in her move to claim half of his wealth through a divorce.

The 24-year-old PSG star has become the focus of social media in the past 24 hours after it was revealed that he deposited 80 percent of his salary to his mother, Fatima’s account.

Hiba had allegedly dragged him to court earlier this year, seeking an end to their five-year marriage, citing infidelity and other extra-marital reasons.

Taking to her Facebook account, the women’s right activist said she finds it disgusting that Hakimi is ‘’being controlled by his mother.”

“I see so many nasty comments, mostly by men, towards Hakimi’s wife asking the courts to grant her half his wealth. For crying out loud SHE IS HIS WIFE AND THEY HAVE TWO SONS?” she wrote.

“She can ask for anything because she is part of him – it is left to the courts to decide. I find it MORE DISGUSTING that his MOTHER CONTROLS him! A grown man? All these men talking – is that what they do? A man tied to his mother’s wrapper? Probably she is the cause of whatever issues has led to this divorce!

“Which woman will be happy that everything that happens in her home is controlled by the mother of her husband? Even if she brought him up and was part of his success – it is wrong and very calculating of Hakimi also. I am sure if she has a GOOD lawyer – she can collect a good alimony for herself and her sons.”