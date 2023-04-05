Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila has clarified that he was not interested in a handshake or a power-sharing model, commonly described as ‘Nusu Mkate’ as perceived by Kenya Kwanza adherents.

This is after Kenya Kwanza accused him of pushing a handshake and power-sharing deal after agreeing to negotiate with President William Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, Raila accused the government side of forcing a handshake on him even after making his intention very clear.

According to him, he wants much more than a mere handshake for posterity. He argued that the bipartisan negotiations called by Ruto in Parliament will not solve the problems Kenyans have like high cost of living and electoral justice.

Instead, he recommended National Accord-like negotiations like was the case in 2008.

Besides, he said Ruto’s State House briefing last Sunday fell short of their expectations due to the discussions between their parties.

“There will be no handshake, but an engagement. Whatever can be resolved will be resolved.”

“We have a government and opposition. We don’t want democracy to be undermined,” he once again added, raising more speculation on the agreement and the approach that will be taken. We have never talked about a handshake. That is a language coming from the other side. I don’t even want to shake Gachagua’s hand,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.