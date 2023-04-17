Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has declared that he wants peace despite hinting at the resumption of mass action protests in the country.

Speaking at Kamukunji Grounds yesterday, Raila stated that he was not immune to the effects of skirmishes that break out during the demonstrations.

He noted that he has suffered personal losses during the demonstrations, saying he does not want any more problems with President William Ruto.

“We are not madmen who relish bloodshed because we have children, wives, and fathers. We want Kenyans to unite and peacefully,” Raila stated.

According to Raila, the fight was not for himself but against poverty, sickness, illiteracy, and poor governance that undermined the progress of the country.

He added that he was willing to have a sit-down with Ruto, but urged him not to approach the decision table with a rigid position.

“We have said that we are ready for negotiations but our opponents must come with clean hearts and put your pride aside. If you look down upon us, then we will look down upon you,” the former Premier remarked.

On April 13, Odinga disclosed that the police officer who was allegedly run over by a police vehicle in Kisumu on March 27 was his grandson.

He explained that he was a son to one of his nieces and that he personally helped the deceased secure a job with the National Police Service.

His Spectre Company was also vandalized by goons during demos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST