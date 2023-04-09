Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 9, 2023 – Lang’ata, Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o) seems to have committed political suicide.

After falling out with ODM Leader Raila Odinga for going to bed with President William Ruto without his permission, Jalang’o has claimed that he is ready to serve for one term if that is the price he will have to pay for meeting Ruto without Baba’s blessings.

Speaking during an interview, the Lang’ata legislator maintained that his conscience was clear, following the backlash he received after pledging support to Ruto.

He explained that his main goal was to serve his constituents, who will judge him after his first term.

On the other hand, the lawmaker revealed that he had been targeted after meeting Ruto at State House in February alongside other members of the ODM party.

Further, the MP divulged that he was often trolled online each time he made any posts on his social media accounts.

“I am being even targeted sometimes and it has been so much. But even if anything happens, my conscience is clear that I want to deliver for the people of Lang’ata. So be it, even if it is one term,” Jalang’o stated.

He asserted that he would venture into other things, such as returning to the radio if he failed to clinch his seat in the 2027 General Election.

“These things don’t move me. I have left better salaries than what I am earning as an MP. You even saw Mumias MP Peter Salaysa’s post. He was earning Ksh96,000. Maybe I am earning less.

“It won’t change anything. I can go back to Jalang’o TV any day. I was earning much more than what I earn in parliament. My conscience is very clear that I want to serve the people and they will judge me after five years,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he maintained that he still admired Raila despite the differences.

