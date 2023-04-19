Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has launched a scathing attack on Chelsea’s owners after his former club crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday’s night, April 18.

After the weekend loss to Brighton, Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Todd Boehly, who assumed control last year went back into the home dressing room following the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid courtesy of Rodrygo’s second-half brace.

And Blues legend Drogba, who played such a key role in former owner Roman Abramovich’s golden era, has criticized the new regime.

‘I knew this club with a certain class during the Abramovich era, but today I find it lacking. It’s very hard for me to see how they got rid of certain people,’ said the Ivorian.

‘They should go back to the principles and values they had.

‘I don’t recognise my club. It’s no longer the same club, There is a new owner and a new vision.

‘Of course, we try to compare it with what happened during the (Roman) Abramovich era where a lot of players were brought in, but the decisions were very intelligent.

‘Bringing in players like Petr Cech, Andriy Shevchenko, Hernan Crespo, Micheal Essien, Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda, and I go on. It was done to win titles.

‘They are players with a certain experience. The strategy is now different; we bet on young players. But a dressing room of over 30 players is difficult [to manage] for a manager.

‘They lack charismatic leaders. You need players that take on the game, that assume their responsibilities. You need a player that brings a bit of madness to the stadium.’

Despite their elimination, interim head coach Frank Lampard insisted the club will recover from their latest set-back which leaves them with very little to play for until the end of the season.

‘The motivation has be playing for Chelsea, we have to be competitive in everything we do every day,’ said Lampard.

‘People make a lot of this season because we have had so much success – but the reality is we will be back. It will take work and a bit of process.’