Saturday April 22, 2023 – Former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, has ruled out any possibility of reconciling with the monarch and returning to the palace.

On Thursday, December 23, 2022, Naomi took to her social media handles to announce her break-up with Oba Ogunwusi.

”I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince. Today, I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection”, she said

In September 2022, the monarch began picking new wives and has so far picked six women as wives.

In a recent interview with Punch, Naomi who is the mother of the crowned prince, Tadenikawo, ruled out going back to the palace. She said that the monarch now has six strong women in the palace and believes she is too soft to cope there.

Naomi who recently turned 30 said her experience in the palace was bittersweet and that she will share the story when God gives her permission to share.

She said she has no regrets about her failed marriage but has taken all the lessons as they have shaped her.

On her current relationship status, Naomi says she is single and a ‘bride waiting to be dressed’.

Read excerpts from her interview below

Let’s go to your birthday message that you posted on your Instagram page. You stated, ‘I gave the devil a punch right back in its face. Isn’t that grace?’ What do you mean by that?

Yes, I think even the devil knows that it’s true it got a punch right in the face. You know the devil is actually not a person as we look at it. The devil is a bunch of evils and when you are hit in a way that; imagine somebody shoots at you but you have a bulletproof vest on. Having a bulletproof vest doesn’t mean you won’t have your back on the ground due to the impact of the hit, but you’re going to bounce right back up, and the shooter will be wondering how did this person rise again. That’s what I meant when I said that. You know when you stand up and see your shooter, what do you do? You shoot right back.

In practical terms, can you share instances or life experiences of giving the devil a punch?

I’ll speak briefly. There are certain things that happen in your life that are extremely private; they happen behind the camera. Because of the way my life has been out there for a couple of years, people assume that they know everything going on with me. But that’s a lie; you only know what we put out there. It’s alright even for men to cry. And you know, somehow, people know that it was a big hit when I announced my divorce, because it was breaking news all over the place. And the devil must have thought that it would be the end, but look at me. I am still here right up in the devil’s face. As I said, the devil is not a personality; the devil is a bunch of evils. It is huge for someone who is not even up to 30. Because I have a ministry and all, it is giving me fuel in my lamp and it keeps me going.

Is there anything you will like to share about life in the palace?

I am hesitant about speaking on my experiences in the palace. But in my usual way of talking, it was a bittersweet experience. Details, I will not be sharing, but it was a bittersweet experience. There were really sweet moments and there were really bitter moments. It is not yet time to talk about it because some things are meant to just teach you by yourself. I believe the messages are just for me at the moment, when God wants to enlarge and expand on it and make it a message for the whole world, then I will hear his words and talk about it.

Lessons learned are personal and they have helped in shaping me. I am enjoying 30 so much; 30 makes me really strong. I am too innocent; I think I entered the palace too innocent and soft, but life is not like that, you have to be strong, bold and courageous.

How does it feel to produce the crown prince of Ife?

(Sings a praise song) It feels beautiful and the greatest miracle I have experienced in three decades of my life. You can’t take that away from me. Ask me to drop everything; the crown he has given me, my son is my crown, Ademide. He is not going anywhere; it is a precious gift, and my shoulder pad is high. I am holding it like a priceless, untapped, natural resource. I am very excited about it.

I feel very proud and honoured by God. I still can’t tell what I did; I still can’t tell why God loves me this much because I tell you, God has to love me to give me that golden child. I am the golden goose that lays the golden egg. That is how it feels. It is a special gift. I am still going to talk about that in a few years to come. I can’t get over the miracle.

Why did you say the child is a miracle?

The birth of my son, the boy himself, everything about him is a miracle. I know his father used to tell me that his children were coming and he said, ‘They chose you.’ He would talk about that, and I thought it was one of those things that men would say to make you happy. But, however, for that boy to have chosen me…Take everything from me, you can’t take away this crown. Don’t call me Olori, call me Ayaba, Iya Oba. Because how can God choose this little me that does not know anything? I was a complete novice who did not even have a period calendar. If I go to the hospital and the doctor asks me, I don’t know what to say.

I am a very small girl with a very big God that is always on my side. No matter how people feel about me, or they may think that, oh for some reasons they are aggrieved, their grievances cannot stand. How can you be angry with Iya Tadenikawo? You have to consider the crown (laughs).

Do you have any regrets?

Hmm….regrets? You know, even when people talk about regret, I see it differently. If I say I don’t have regrets, people will think that I am proud. How can you live 30 years of your life and after everything you have been through, and you don’t have regrets? But God makes it hard for me to have any regret because in the midst of the storm, I feel blessed. There is always something to look up to.

There is this song I used to sing, ‘Lord, you have been good to me, in all circumstances, in all circumstances, in all circumstances’. I’m not perfect. The only thing I should regret is if I were to be God Himself.

The things that you will say I did wrongly as an under 30-year-old, you, who is 60, can you do them right? If you were to wear my shoes, can you strut the runway? Can you walk and catwalk the way I have in these very odd shoes? If you can, then talk about regret to me. So, I’ve got no regrets.

But for lessons, I’ll say; don’t be too trusting, don’t see life as black and white. There are many colours to life. Hold on firmly to God. In my experiences, I have learnt practical faith. Everything that is standing before you today is a work of faith. My journey has been the work of faith and endurance.

The things that you expect to break me cannot break me because for every mistake that I have made, there is insurance. You can run anyhow if your car has insurance, you will be doing it anyhow. But if there is no insurance, if you drive anyhow, you will know.

For my life, there is insurance; for my marriage, there is insurance. Every aspect of my life is insured. I am that girl whom God has given the grace to eat her cake and have it.

You are out of the palace at the moment. Are you single and ready to mingle?

It’s a different thing to be single and it is a different thing to be ready to mingle. But what I can say for sure is that I am a bride waiting to be dressed up.

Can you clarify that?

You know, ‘Eni ti won gbe iyawo bo wa ba ko kin garun’. I don’t know how God plans to do it because He is my event planner. But there is a big event waiting to happen (if you are) talking about that aspect of my life. Hmmm, you see this queen, it will take a strong king to get me; I am single.

Is there a possibility of reconciliation with the Ooni?

I am going to answer that question with a question. As I have been speaking to you for the past one hour, do I look like someone who can survive in the midst of six mature and strong women? No! She is but a soft, strong, gentle woman and I can’t be a square peg in a round hole.”