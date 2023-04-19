Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is ready to die for his boss, President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday during Deputy Governors’ Consultative meeting, Gachagua said that he was merely standing up for his boss, President William Ruto, Gachagua said he is ready to pay any price while defending his boss.

The second in command reiterated his willingness to die for Ruto, whose administration has come under attack from Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his coterie.

Azimio has threatened to take Gachagua to the International Criminal Court(ICC) for ordering police to beat Azimio protesters who were demonstrating against the high cost of living and electoral injustice last month.

However, Gachagua maintained that he will not be moved by the ICC threat and he will continue defending President Ruto.

“These Azimio individuals threaten to file a complaint against me with the Hague. I don’t understand how supporting your boss might be a crime against humanity,” Gachagua said

“I believe they have gone insane. They don’t appear to grasp how the ICC operates, so if they submit the letter there, it will be returned to the sender,” Gachagua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST