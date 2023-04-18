Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has said he is happy to call former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ‘my brother’ if that will help in ending the planned Azimio demonstrations.

Speaking on Monday after holding an Iftar dinner at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said he is ready to call Raila ‘my brother 10 times’ a day if that will help end the demos which are always marred with violence and chaos.

“Kama kuita Raila Odinga ‘my brother’ ndio itasaidia awache maandamano, awache fujo, mali ya watu isiharibike, mimi nitamuita ‘my brother’ mara kumi. Hata nitaongeza ‘my dear brother’,” he said.

(If calling Raila ‘my brother’ will help stop the demos, chaos, and destruction of people’s property, then I will call him ‘my brother’ ten times. I will even make it ‘my dear brother’.)

Ruto further acknowledged that the responsibility to lower the cost of living was his but urged the opposition to be patient.

“Watulize maneno hiyo nipange (Let them calm down so that I can plan),” he said.

