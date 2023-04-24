Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Maureen Esisi, who was married to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has said she initially married for “prospect” but now hopes to marry for money.

The businesswoman wrote on Instagram:

“I already married ‘prospect’… now I’m OK re-marrying for gold cos I got myself a really expensive gold-plated shovel.”

Maureen’s ex-husband has remarried.