Sunday, April 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that the price of unga will be brought down to Ksh150 from next week up from Ksh230.

Ruto announced on Saturday as he toured Narok to launch projects.

He went ahead to take a swipe at the Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition over its announcement that it would resume Maandamano protests, which will take place concurrently with talks with the government.

“They should stop being arrogant. We told them if they have issues they want resolved, we should go to Parliament but they have not listened. They should stop disrupting the lives of citizens. After the election, we pledged to bring development and that is what we are doing,” he said.

The new price spells doom for Raila, who has been capitalizing on it during his weekly demonstrations. Now, Baba has nothing more to ride on.

