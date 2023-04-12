Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – A married Ghanaian woman simply identified as Franca on TikTok has reportedly been divorced by her husband following her trending nude TikTok video.

Franca, who reportedly has 4 kids with the last one being just 9 months old, shamelessly went live on Tiktok and displayed her naked body in the presence of her husband, who appears to be naive about social media.

As seen in the viral clip, Franca was sleeping next to her husband on their matrimonial bed when she decided to interact with her followers on TikTok.

During the infamous interaction, she decided to show some flesh after she was dared by one of her followers.

She never thought that the video will go viral.

Her husband has reportedly divorced her after the embarrassing video spread online like a bushfire.

Watch the video if you missed it.

A married woman goes naked on TikTok Live. Her husband divorced her after the video went viral pic.twitter.com/1iCwOuuDGZ — Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) April 12, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.