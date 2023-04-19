Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – President William Ruto’s subsidized fertilizer program may have been a conduit for mega corruption.

This is after it emerged that the Sh15 billion allocated to the program has been looted by cartels in Ruto’s government.

This was revealed by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, which has directed Auditor General Nancy Gathungu to conduct a forensic audit of the Ksh.15 billion.

Speaking yesterday, Committee Chair John Mbadi said there are reports of financial misappropriation in the fertilizer subsidy program and wants the auditor general to ascertain whether Kenyans got value for money in the fertilizer program.

“We as a committee have taken a vote on this matter… we are suspecting that there could be cases of money laundering, illicit money transfers that we want Kenyans to know,” said Mbadi

“The Public Accounts Committee does not want to play politics with this matter, that is why we ask the auditor general to carry out a forensic audit to establish whether Ksh.15 billion allocated for fertilizer subsidy has been used well since we are getting negative reports,” he said.

The fertilizer subsidy program has already raised suspicion with claims of some companies making withdrawals of colossal amounts of money soon after payments. The committee wants the auditor general to submit a report within 30 days.

