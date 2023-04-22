Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale, has revealed what President William Ruto is planning to do with county billions after denying counties money.

On Thursday, Kenya Kwanza Alliance senators rejected the Sh407 billion allocation to the counties, retaining the Sh385 billion county revenue share as proposed by the Treasury and approved by the National Assembly.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Etale, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said that this is all the doing of the Head of State, whom he suggests is out to frustrate the counties by giving them little funds.

For him, the plan is to kill devolution so that he will not have to divide money and send it to the counties, alleging that Ruto wants to be in charge of all development money and control its expenditure.

He wondered why Ruto’s side is now having to reduce the amount to be given to the devolved units, while the same Ruto, in his campaigns, even promised to increase the allocation.

“We do not need to change the constitution to increase funding to Counties, we shall do it”, they said. We vividly remember. Their agenda is to kill DEVOLUTION and have control of all the monies meant for DEVELOPMENT,” Etale said in a tweet.

