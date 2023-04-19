Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A 35-year-old Kenyan woman is currently in police custody in Ghana after she was caught trafficking 11.04 kilograms of cocaine worth Sh41 million ($309,120).

The suspect, Mary Njeri, was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on April 15, 2023.

According to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana, she was arrested after a routine check at the airport after disembarking from a South African Airways flight from Nairobi to Accra via Johannesburg.

“A search of her luggage revealed packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs. Preliminary questioning revealed that she had confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage, and she was later arrested for further investigation,” a statement released by NACOC read in part.

The exhibits were sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report.

The suspect is being held in prison pending further investigations and prosecution.

A similar incident occurred in 2015 when Kenyan socialite Peninah Lema alias Pesh, was arrested and prosecuted.

Pesh was released from a maximum prison facility in Kumasi earlier this year in February.

She had served almost 7 years and is now out on probation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.