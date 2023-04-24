Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday April 23, 2023 – Guinean musician, Moussa Sandiana Kaba, popularly known by his stage name, Grand P, has shared photos of himself enjoying facial treatment.

The wealthy singer tagged his Asian lover, Yubai Zhang, on the post and she gushed about how cute he looked.

Grand P found love in Zhang after his relationship with his former Ivorian girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, ended.

“It’s not the size that makes the man great. Facial treatment for meeting my love Yubai Zhang,” he captioned the post.

Zhang reposted the photos, writing; “Ooooh how cute my Loulou Grand P.”