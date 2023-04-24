Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – The Kilifi Massacre! My take on why it was difficult for the police to act. But first, let’s understand how these religious cults operate.

The use of psychological operations (psyops) to control and indoctrinate followers is not a new phenomenon in Kenya. Those of us born in the 80s can recall how Pastor Pius Muiru manipulated his followers, especially women, before disappearing from the public limelight after making millions of shillings.

Although not all preachers use psyops to control their followers, some use techniques that can be considered manipulative, such as exploiting emotions, promoting fear, or making false promises. Pastor Pius Muiru was best at exploiting emotions, while others, like Pastor Ng’ang’a of Neno, are good at promoting fear.

Another way preachers use psyops is by creating a sense of dependency on their teachings. From the shocking stories coming from Kilifi, it’s obvious that Pastor Mackenzie had successfully convinced his followers that he was the only one who had access to the truth or the only one who could offer salvation. This ultimately made his followers feel like they needed to stay close to the preacher and follow his every command to ensure their own salvation.

This has manifested so well in Prophet Awuor and Pastor Ezekiel of Nyota. You would be surprised to learn that one of the church elders in Prophet Awuor’s church is a retired senior military officer. That’s why the preacher is very good at strategy and uses sophisticated tactics to sell fear and control his followers.

Although the Kilifi preacher appears to be an ordinary man, his tactic of promoting a sense of community and belonging among his followers is amazing. Over time, he has managed to create an environment where his followers feel like they are part of a family or a tight-knit group. This has made his followers feel like they need to conform to the group’s beliefs and behaviors to maintain their place within his church community.

I have seen people asking where the police were when all this was happening. There is nothing as difficult to penetrate or infiltrate as cultic religious groups. Cultic groups like Pastor Mackenzie’s church often exhibit characteristics such as isolationism, strict control of communication, and loyalty to the group above all else, which can make it difficult to gain access to members and gather intelligence.

If you look at the location of this church, it’s in the middle of nowhere, enhancing secrecy and isolation. This church practiced strict isolationism, limiting contact with the outside world. According to one of the women searching for her mother and two brothers, the last time she communicated with them, they declined to reveal their location. Mackenzie made sure his followers were not in contact with outsiders.

Further, he used psychological techniques to control the behavior and beliefs of his church members. This probably included limiting access to information, using fear and intimidation, and promoting a sense of community and belonging. These tactics can make it challenging even for intelligence officers to gain the trust of members and extract valuable intelligence.

When this story broke, even the members who were being rescued alive were running away from police officers, still hopeful that they were about to meet Jesus. This shows that the preacher had promoted a strong sense of loyalty to the group and its leaders. That’s why they were hesitant to provide information that could be detrimental to the group, as they feared retaliation or punishment from leaders or other members.

The other reason why it would have been difficult to deal with this guy is legal protections. In recent days, no one can dare touch the church or point a finger at a ‘man of God’. This makes it difficult for intelligence officers to investigate their activities. You all saw the backlash that Ida Odinga got when she suggested that these religious groups need to be regulated. Perhaps we’re now ripe for this debate. Rwanda did it, why not us?

By Simon Mwangi Muthiora.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.