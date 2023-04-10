Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 10 April 202 – Akothee’s fiancé Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer made a grand entrance at their wedding ceremony held at Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi.
He was riding on a horse while flanked by the groomsmen.
Akothee’s expensive wedding with ‘Omosh’ has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
A section of Kenyan men feel that Omosh did not make the right decision by marrying a 40-year-old single mother of 5, who has been in relationships with multiple men.
Watch a video of how he made a grand entrance to the wedding venue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
