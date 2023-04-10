Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 10 April 202 – Akothee’s fiancé Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer made a grand entrance at their wedding ceremony held at Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi.

He was riding on a horse while flanked by the groomsmen.

Akothee’s expensive wedding with ‘Omosh’ has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

A section of Kenyan men feel that Omosh did not make the right decision by marrying a 40-year-old single mother of 5, who has been in relationships with multiple men.

Watch a video of how he made a grand entrance to the wedding venue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.