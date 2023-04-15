Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 April 2023 – Detectives based in Starehe have arrested two suspects following the cold-blooded murder of Job Chihonyi, a 25-year-old Utalii College student who was killed a few metres from Utalii College along Thika Road on February 5, 2023.

Maxwel Omukuba Shisika and Kevin Ngechu Wanjiru, both 21 years old were arrested following a scrupulous forensic investigation that placed them at the crime scene during the commission of the heinous act.

The two miscreants had accosted Job just a few metres from Utalii College robbing him of his mobile phone before driving a knife through his chest leaving him sprawled on the ground and getting away using a motorcycle.

Efforts by well-wishers to save Chihonyi’s life turned futile as he was pronounced dead on arrival at Guru Nanak Hospital.

Starehe-based detectives assisted by sleuths from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau based at Nairobi Area, took up the matter and began joining the missing links in a meticulous probe that placed the suspects at the scene of the crime.

The two suspects were then traced and arrested from their hideout in Kariobangi North, yesterday.

A knife suspected to have been used to commit the murder was recovered from Maxwell Omukuba and kept as an exhibit ahead of forensic analysis.

A mobile phone believed to be proceeds of crime was also recovered from Kevin Ngechu, while a black motorcycle registration number KMGF 828K, which was used as a getaway means on the fateful day was also recovered.

The two are currently in custody as they await to answer to charges of murder, contrary to section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.