Friday, 14 April 2023 – A lady is appealing to the public to help her in the search for a rogue driver who killed her husband last Friday.

The merciless driver ran over her husband in the Benedicta area, Utawala around 2 am and fled.

Fortunately, he left behind a side mirror at the scene of the accident.

His car’s registration number is KDH 036 T.

He was driving a black Probox.

Police are trying to track him down after the side mirror which had the car’s number plate was recovered at the accident scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.