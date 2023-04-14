Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 14 April 2023 – A lady is appealing to the public to help her in the search for a rogue driver who killed her husband last Friday.
The merciless driver ran over her husband in the Benedicta area, Utawala around 2 am and fled.
Fortunately, he left behind a side mirror at the scene of the accident.
His car’s registration number is KDH 036 T.
He was driving a black Probox.
Police are trying to track him down after the side mirror which had the car’s number plate was recovered at the accident scene.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
