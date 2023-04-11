Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu has shared heartbreaking photos of a child who was brutalized by a couple in Nigeria.

Harrison took to Instagram to share photos of the child who had visible cane marks on his body, and looked emaciated and sad.

Harrison also shared a photo of the chain used on the child.

He appealed to people who cannot take care of other people’s children, to take them back to their parents or an orphanage.

See the photos below