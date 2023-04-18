Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – A homeowner in Hebron, New York, has reportedly killed a 20-year-old woman after her vehicle pulled into his driveway on Saturday night.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the homeowner as 65-year-old Kevin D. Monahan. The victim, identified as Kaylin A. Gillis, was killed after Monahan “fired at least two shots” at the vehicle and she was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived.

The statement partly read;

“Through the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the vehicle the victim was in mistakenly pulled into the driveway at the Patterson Hill Road address.

“Monahan was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to exit his residence to speak with police. He was later taken into custody with the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team after several hours.”

Monahan has been charged with murder in the second degree. Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy who spoke at a press conference on Monday, April 17, said that Gillis was riding in the vehicle with three other passengers looking for a friend’s house when the incident occurred.

“It’s a very rural area, it’s dirt roads, there’s not a lot of cellular services or any type of internet,” added Murphy, explaining that the group drove up Monahan’s driveway “in error.”

According to the police investigation, the group drove off the property after shots were fired and called 911 after arriving in the nearby city of Salem.

“This is a very sad case of some young adults that were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharged,” stressed Murphy, adding that the department is in the initial stages of their investigation.