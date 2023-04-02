Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 2, 2023 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga is now rearing to go after releasing the whistleblower’s website with data to prove that he really won the 2022 presidential election.

Raila shared a link to a website that hosted what he termed the actual results of the 2022 General Elections.

The website claimed that Raila won the election with over eight (8) million votes, while President William Ruto closely followed with over (5) five million.

Raila vowed to take his victory back on Monday during the demos, telling Ruto to vacate State House as a matter of urgency for him to take over.

“We’d like to reiterate that the collated results on this link, https.//kenyaelectionresults.com leave no room for doubt that Azimio emerged victorious in the last election.

“In light of this, we strongly urge Mr. Ruto to vacate his office immediately, ahead of the upcoming demos on Monday,” Raila declared.

The site also detailed the polling centres where results were allegedly altered and the difference in the numbers.

However, the website’s public Internet Protocol (IP) address seemed to have been deactivated immediately after Raila shared his numbers.

A click on the link that Raila provided did generate error 500, which is a HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP) challenge to a hosting server.

It is not clear whether Raila’s domain was purposely deactivated or a technical error occurred on the hosting gateway.

Raila had for the last six months claimed that Ruto did not win the August 2022 President Election, and faulted the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for aborting his win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST