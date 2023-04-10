Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 10, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over a Kenyan senator, who has been lying to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that he won the August 9, 2022, election with 8.1 million votes.

Raila has been crisscrossing the country, claiming that he hired ‘ethical hackers’ to infiltrate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers and it emerged that he won the election with 8.1 million votes against President William Ruto’s 5.9 million votes.

In a bombshell dropped by politician Bosco Gichana, the young politician revealed that Migori County Senator, Eddy Oketch Gicheru, lied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta that he has access to hackers from the United States who will hack the IEBC systems.

The senator demanded Sh 280 million from Uhuru as an upfront payment to pay US hackers.

In what can be described as a high stakes con game, Senator Eddy cooked figures at a Nairobi Hotel and gave them to Azimio leaders, who went public by claiming that Raila Odinga won the election with 8.1 million votes.

“FAKE WHISTLE BLOWER Senator Eddy took $2M from former president in the pretext that he has hackers in the US who can access IEBC servers. He cooked the below results and gave Tinga. He believed him and hence the current Maandamano. $2m wash wash is about to run the country down,” Gichana wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST