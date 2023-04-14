Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Former Raila Odinga Chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has continued the serialization of his book – Why Baba is not the 5th – where he details how Raila Odinga’s presidential bid was sabotaged by his close allies, including the mishandling of agents and a failed command centre, among others.

According to Kanchory, former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is among those who failed Raila.

He claimed that Mucheru promised to deliver a high-end technology that would be used by the Azimio La Umoja faction to transmit results.

He noted that the system was a mobile application that agents were to use to transmit results and Form 34 A from the polling station to the Azimio Command Center.

Mucheru explained that the system was developed with high-tech companies and gurus and was tamper-proof.

On the other hand, the system was built to transmit the results faster than the IEBC system – a move that would make former Prime Minister Raila Odinga know his fate even before the electoral body determined who the winner was.

However, things went south when the system failed to transmit a single result on August 9, 2022 – election day.

“When we were at a meeting, I asked that we do a demo the way the IEBC did theirs to put it under pressure and see how it works. They said they had their way of doing it.”

“Do you know that system did not transmit even one form?” Kanchory posed.

He added that the system’s failure crippled their work in the verification process at Bomas of Kenya, as they had to rely on results transmitted by the electoral body.

“We were completely in the dark at Bomas. At that point, we had to trust IEBC. When the remaining 27 constituencies were announced, Raila was still leading.

“The reason we are saying we want to open the servers is that we did not have our own results,” he stated.

Kanchory expressed regret over the failed technology, adding that other Azimio supporters had offered alternative technology that was better than Mucheru’s.

The chief agent divulged that some volunteers were offering their services for free. Nonetheless, the Raila-led faction settled on Mucheru’s technology which was paid for.

The Kenyan DAILY POST