Sunday, April 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has issued a statement following a fierce clash between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that left over 60 dead and over 1000 injured on Saturday.

Since a coup in October 2021, Sudan has been run by a council of generals and there are two military men at the centre of the dispute.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the armed forces and in effect the country’s president.

And his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

They have disagreed on the direction the country is going in and this came into public on Saturday when RSF clashed with the Sudan Army.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Ruto urged the country’s leadership and all concerned parties to instead explore dialogue to resolve their differences.

“I implore all parties to address any differences through peaceful means for the sake of the security of the people of Sudan and stability in the country and the region, especially during this Holy month of Ramadan,” Dr.Ruto said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST