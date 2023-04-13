Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has issued a statement regarding bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The statement, which was issued by Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amolo, claimed that the Kenya Kwanza team was not serious about the talks.

Azimio claimed that Kenya Kwanza is yet to name their co-chair making it hard for the talks to kick off.

The Raila-Odinga-led camp went on to announce their steps ahead of the talks.

“As a further demonstration of our commitment, we hereby announce that We have prepared a draft framework of engagement to guide the process and we await to engage on the same with our commitment,” the statement read in part.

Azimio named Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Lawyer Makau Mutua to be the assisting counsel in the bi-partisan talks while Paul Mwangi will act as a joint secretary.

The opposition camp further demanded Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan be removed from the bipartisan team, citing that he is still an Azimio MP.

This is good news to President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who were hoping Azimio leader Raila Odinga will call for the resumption of demonstrations following the collapse of the Bipartisan Talk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.