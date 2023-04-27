Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Magarini Member of Parliament Harrison Kombe has disclosed irrefutable evidence that controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie was indeed running a cult in the name of Good News International Church.

Speaking during an interview, Kombe claimed that Mackenzie buried two of his wives at his church’s altar; something that raised a lot of questions among the community.

He noted that while Pastor Mackenzie was burying his wives, his heinous acts spread like wildfire to the public, forcing him to close the church and opt to ‘go to the farm and practise farming’, which he did by ‘planting people’ in the ground.

“Pastor Mackenzie started his ministry in Malindi, Furunzi area. Time went by and he lost his wife and buried her in the church, he lost another one and buried her in the church, he buried them at the altar,” Kombe stated.

“Eventually we had wrangles and that is why the church was shut down. When it was closed that is when he said he is going to do some farming. This was about three years ago.”

Kombe went on to say that when he went to commission a road construction in Chakama, he met a young man from Eldoret County who had escaped Pastor Mackenzie’s camp.

MP Kombe added that the young man had gone to look for his mother and witnessed a slew of deaths in the camp.

“He told me that people are suffering there and dying. He told me that ‘since I went there, I have witnessed over 50 people being buried'” he said.

Kombe stated that after hearing the young man’s story, he rushed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) regional offices, but was disappointed to learn that the police officers were advocating for Pastor Mackenizie’s activities.

“I did due diligence and took him to Malindi’s DCI offices and to our surprise the Deputy Officer started praising Mackenzie, saying Mackenzie is a good man, we arrested him and he was released with a bail of Ksh.10,000,” he stated.

