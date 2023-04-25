Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has come out to condemn the massive deaths which have been unearthed at Shakahola village in Kilifi County under the command of Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Gideon expressed concern over the killings and condoled with those who have been affected.

“As the nation comes to terms with the harrowing revelations of the existence of a religious cult in Shakahola, Kilifi County, that has been indoctrinating and starving people to death, I offer my deepest condolences to the affected families,” Gideon stated.

The former Baringo County Senator, however, urged President William Ruto’s government to immediately put measures on the religious leaders and organizations, noting that the freedom of worship is being misused.

“Kenya is a country that prides itself on a robust bill of rights, which grants us the freedom of worship. However, using religion as a cover to perpetrate heinous acts of any magnitude should not be tolerated in a civilized society.”

“Therefore, we urge the authorities to expedite the exhumation process, offer psychological and rehabilitation support to the survivors and the affected families, and prosecute the perpetrator and his accomplices to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST