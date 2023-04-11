Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Hollywood Actress, Heidi Klum left little to the imagination this Easter as she stripped down for a sultry photo.

The German supermodel wore nothing but a pair of black and white star-printed bikini bottoms and fluffy white bunny ears, as she posed in her backyard in front of her pool.

“❤️ 🐰 🌞,” Klum captioned a topless Instagram photo of herself, which had the comments switched off.

She closed her eyes and pouted towards the camera, strategically covering her chest with her arms.