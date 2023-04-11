Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – An aggrieved woman has exposed a lady called Sally for wrecking her marriage.

She snooped through her cheating husband’s phone and stumbled upon some nude photos that Sally had sent to him.

In the leaked photos, the alleged homewrecker is seen lying in bed half-naked.

Check out the expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.