Thursday, April 13, 2023 – An autopsy conducted on the body of 22-year-old Bomet University student Ann Wangari reveals she was sexually assaulted before being strangled.

She was reported missing before her body was found a week later in River Nyangores.

The river is not far from the university and her residential house.

Family members told the press that the last time Wangari spoke with them was on Friday before she disappeared the following Tuesday.

She was looking forward to graduating this year to pursue her career in Communication and Public Relations.

Four suspects, among them 3 male students and a lady, have since been arrested and are being held at the Bomet Police station in connection with the incident that has now turned into murder.

