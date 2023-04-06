Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 5, 2023 – Pastor Anwinli Ojeikere has revealed that her husband, Pastor Ohis Muyiwa Ojeikere, initially didn’t like food stored in the freezer.

Anwinli, who disclosed this on Twitter, said her husband wanted fresh food made every day so they had to hold a conference meeting to discuss the issue.

“Initially my hubby didn’t like foods stored in the freezer.

He said he wanted fresh food like you cook today and everyday.

We had to have a conference meeting and afterwards he adjusted to freezer food.

This is actually a topic to discuss before you say I do,” she tweeted.